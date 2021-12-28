Key dates for Michelle Wu’s new coronavirus vaccine policy for city workers, most indoor public spaces

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parkland Memorial Hospital is set to reduce visiting hours to 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily on inpatient care units, beginning Friday, Dec. 31. The hospital said this id due to the increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Visitation is limited to one authorized visitor in single-occupancy rooms. All visitors must be designated and approved by patients/families in advance and visitors’ approval will be confirmed by Guest Services staff at the lobby entry, the hospital explained in a news release Wednesday, Dec. 29. Those not on the patient/family approved visitor list will not be allowed in the hospital. In addition, patients will...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO