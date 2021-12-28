Key dates for Michelle Wu’s new coronavirus vaccine policy for city workers, most indoor public spaces

On December 23, 2021, the Cook County Department of Public Health issued a new mitigation order for suburban Cook County in response to the current COVID-19 surge of cases and hospitalizations. The order calls for proof of vaccination for customers of indoor settings where food or drink are served, like restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues, and in fitness facilities. Fitness centers include settings like health clubs, yoga studios, group fitness classes, recreation centers, and dance studios. Entertainment venues include movie theaters, concert venues, live theater, and music spaces, sports arenas, bowling alleys, and arcades. Patrons in these facilities must remain masked and physically distant when possible. Under the order, businesses must display signage about the mitigations at every entrance and prominently within the facility. The order will go into effect on January 3.
