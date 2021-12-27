ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Kodak Black “Nightmare Before Christmas,” Moneybagg Yo & Big Homiie G “Gave It” & More | Daily Visuals 12.27.21

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01V5Mu_0dX4YX0100

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Kodak Black just loves dropping some seasonally-themed visuals, doesn’t he? He must just appreciate being with his family for the holidays instead of being behind bars.

This time around, the Miami representative celebrates the holidays for his visuals to “Nightmare Before Christmas,” where he spends time with his family, gives out gifts, and drapes his home in orange and black decorations instead of the traditional red, green and white colorways. We’re not mad at that, to be honest.

Elsewhere Moneybagg Yo celebrates the holidays in his own way, and in his Big Homiie, G assisted clip to “Gave It,” turns up with a gang of thick twerking women and gets lit in the studio with his homies.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend, including work Slim Thug, Kevin Gates, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS”

MONEYBAGG YO & BIG HOMIIE G – “GAVE IT”

SLIM THUG – “BIGSLIM”

KEVIN GATES – “WHO WANT SMOKE”

YUNGEEN ACE – “SLIPPING AWAY”

IMANI OMAR! – “IS IT WORTH IT”

MOOSKI – “BE STRONG”

Photo: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Gunna Gifts Lil Baby Chain With His Kids' Names On It

Atlanta trap music icon Lil Baby turned 27 on Dec. 3. While he threw a small party with some of his closest friends on the day of, he took it to the next level this past weekend to keep the party going. On Dec. 12, Baby hosted a concert at...
KIDS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black & Girlfriend Host Baby Shower, He Puts A Ring On It

Baby fever has taken over for Kodak and his girlfriend, Maranda Johnson. Months ago, it was officially announced that Kodak was expecting his second child with the real estate agent, and it all came as a shock considering he was recently cuddled up with rapper Mellow Rackz on Instagram. The two seemingly suggested that they were engaged, but that soon quickly fizzled and there were reports that the couple was no more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gates
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Moneybagg Yo
HipHopDX.com

Latto Reveals She's 'Never Too Famous' For Hip Hop Via Kodak Black 'Super Gremlin' Freestyle

Latto wants her skeptics to know she can body any beat she touches, and touted these talents over Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin.”. The new freestyle, which Latto dropped a flashy new video for on Monday (December 27), featured clips of her studio sessions and of the rapper’s 23rd birthday celebrations, all while she spits menacing bars about how unstoppable she is and how her haters better watch their backs.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

EST Gee Adds 3 New Songs With Future, MoneyBagg Yo, & Yo Gotti To Deluxe Album

Louisville-based rapper EST Gee is positioning himself to be a problem in hip-hop for many years. All year long, he's been coming with street anthems, including on "Real As It Gets" with Lil Baby, "Route 66" with Jack Harlow, and his own "5500 Degrees." It has been a busy few months for the rising rapper, who recently was named to HNHH's Breakout Artists of 2021 list. He dropped his new album Bigger Than Life Or Death before reloading it a few weeks ago with a second disc, adding new solo songs to the tail-end of the album. On Friday, he came through yet again with three new records on the deluxe edition, including features from Yo Gotti, Future, and MoneyBagg Yo.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Moneybagg Yo Big#Mooski
hotnewhiphop.com

EST Gee & Moneybagg Yo Team Up On "Balloons"

EST Gee really became one of the hottest rappers in the game in 2021. With glowing endorsements from artists like Lil Baby, who previously called him the "new Young Jeezy," to Jay-Z, the Louisville rapper really became your favorite rapper's favorite rapper this year. In the past few weeks, he's been revving up for 2022 with the release of Bigger Than Life Or Death (Deluxe) and its recent update. On Friday, the rapper shared an additional three songs that he tacked on to the otherwise featureless collection of songs.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Takes Zendaya & Hennessy Carolina Obsession To A New Level

Florida rapper Kodak Black is obsessed with actress Zendaya and Hennessy Carolina, rapper Cardi B's sister. Over the years, we've seen him shoot his virtual shot with the two beautiful women -- despite being engaged to the mother of his unborn daughter, real estate agent Maranda Johnson -- by sending them raunchy messages on social media. Kodak has previously written lovey-dovey poems for Zendaya, also telling Hennessy Carolina that he wants to end up with her and trying to get her famous sister to hook them up. So far, he's had limited luck.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Delivers "Live Life Fast" Ft. Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Jamie Foxx & More

With an album cover that pays homage to the late Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Ricch has returned with his sophomore studio album, Live Life Fast. The Los Angeles native's anticipated project has been a record that fans have been begging him for, but Roddy has proven to be a methodical artist who takes his time rather than fall into the desires of his fan base.
ENTERTAINMENT
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug On Future Bringing Out Kanye West At Rolling Loud: "U Dead Ass Wrong For This"

It was a historic moment for hip-hop this weekend when Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) took the stage during Future's set at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, performing some of his classic records and even freestyling a verse to "F*ck Up Some Commas." While everybody in the crowd was loving Ye's surprise performance, some people close to Future weren't too pleased about the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby's Ex-GF Jayda Cheaves Addresses Quavo Dating Rumors

Lil Baby and Saweetie further fueled dating rumors last weekend when the Icy Girl posted a photo of her sat on a mystery man’s lap on Instagram. Social media detectives quickly uncovered evidence linking the man’s identity to the 4PF rapper. Quavo, who dated Saweetie for over two years before...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy