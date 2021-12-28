Maui seeing more no-shows at COVID testing appointments
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino is asking residents to show up for their COVID-19 testing appointments, or to call ahead to cancel, as test site workers report more no-shows.
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino is asking residents to show up for their COVID-19 testing appointments, or to call ahead to cancel, as test site workers report more no-shows.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0