Pets

Louis Wain: The artist who changed how we think about cats

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"He had made the cat his own. He invented a cat style, a cat society, a whole cat world. English cats that do not look and live like Louis Wain cats are ashamed of themselves." So proclaimed the science-fiction writer HG Wells about the phenomenon that was Louis Wain...

Smithonian

See Louis Wain’s Exuberant Cat Art at the Hospital Where He Spent His Later Years

In 1886, a little-known artist named Louis Wain contributed a rollicking illustration of festive cats to the Christmas edition of the Illustrated London News, a prominent weekly paper. Titled “A Kitten’s Christmas Party,” the drawing featured nearly 200 felines reveling in holiday festivities: They make speeches, play games and indulge in boozy punch. The Victorian public, which had only recently begun to view cats as cute pets rather than feral pests, was enthralled. Wain went on to become a popular commercial artist best known for his humorous, endearing depictions of wide-eyed cats engaging in an array of human antics.
ANIMALS
entertainmenttoday.net

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Benedict Cumberbatch will look back on 2021 as the year he stretched in both directions. He ventured way outside his comfort zone in “The Power of the Dog,” with massively successful results. In “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” he plays a true life 19th century eccentric Brit, always a recipe for success. Cumberbatch inhabits the eponymous polymath completely, reducing his tall gangling gait to more of a strut as he scuttles about England as an artist, a pugilist, a scientist and a bit of an odd duck.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain review: A powerful paean to our feline friends

Dir: Will Sharpe. Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones. 12A, 111 minutes.Cats should be eternally grateful to the artist Louis Wain. Before the popularisation of his feline illustrations, which clothed them, humoured them and embroiled them in human mischiefs – brawling, gambling, or playing cricket – the cat had a largely utilitarian function. As his new biopic, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy says, it was Wain who saw them as “ridiculous, silly, cuddly, frightened and brave”, just like people. It was he who vindicated the cat fanciers of late Victorian England and helped normalise the...
ANIMALS
Mental_Floss

Famed Cat Art Enthusiast Louis Wain’s Images Are Now on Display at England’s Bethlem Museum of the Mind

Famed cat portraitist Louis Wain built his name on his eccentric depictions of felines, a story most recently told in Amazon Prime’s The Electrical Life of Louis Wain starring Benedict Cumberbatch. If the movie (or Wain’s very existence as a cat-centric artist) piques your interest, you can now marvel at his works in person. Fittingly, the exhibit is located in a psychiatric hospital.
ANIMALS
Person
Rodney Dale
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Louis Wain
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
