Rockford, IL

Gas prices down in Rockford

By WTVO Newsroom
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local drivers saw a small measure of relief at the pumps, as gas prices are down slightly.

The average for Rockford dropped nearly two cents in the past week, to an average of $3.21 for a gallon of regular gas. However, experts said to not get used to the lower prices, as gas prices in the Midwest are projected to jump once again.

That is because of price cycling, a rise in wholesale gas prices against regional prices below the replacement cost.

