Students can receive $5,000 scholarship from CHRISTUS Health for Heart Health Awareness Month

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Health launched a contest to provide scholarships to high school students during Heart Health Awareness Month.

Students have a chance to get a $5,000 scholarship from the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. To participate in the initiative, people should submit a video about heart health in women. It can be a maximum of two minutes long.

Finalists will move onto a social media judging contest, which will choose the top three videos. Any high school seniors may participate in the contest, and there aren’t any GPA requirements. Scholarships will be given out as cash and may be used for college or other education expenses.

Contest rules

People may submit smartphone videos.

The file size may not be bigger than 100MB.

The video can include family, friends and classmates, but there can only be one applicant per video.

Videos must be MPEG2 or MPEG4 format.

The deadline to submit the final video is Feb. 1, 2022. Please complete the media consent form along with the video submission. If under the age of 18, parents must sign the consent form.

Videos may be submitted here.

The grand prize winner will get $5,000, second place gets $2,500 and third place takes home $1,500.

For questions, please email marketing@christushealth.org or call 903-606-7412 .

