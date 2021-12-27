ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Students can receive $5,000 scholarship from CHRISTUS Health for Heart Health Awareness Month

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QOh7W_0dX4XkUN00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Health launched a contest to provide scholarships to high school students during Heart Health Awareness Month.

Students have a chance to get a $5,000 scholarship from the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. To participate in the initiative, people should submit a video about heart health in women. It can be a maximum of two minutes long.

Troup community comes together for toy drive on Christmas Eve

Finalists will move onto a social media judging contest, which will choose the top three videos. Any high school seniors may participate in the contest, and there aren’t any GPA requirements. Scholarships will be given out as cash and may be used for college or other education expenses.

Contest rules

People may submit smartphone videos.

The file size may not be bigger than 100MB.

The video can include family, friends and classmates, but there can only be one applicant per video.

Videos must be MPEG2 or MPEG4 format.

The deadline to submit the final video is Feb. 1, 2022. Please complete the media consent form along with the video submission. If under the age of 18, parents must sign the consent form.

Videos may be submitted here.

The grand prize winner will get $5,000, second place gets $2,500 and third place takes home $1,500.

For questions, please email marketing@christushealth.org or call 903-606-7412 .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

NET Health to relocate vaccine clinic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — NET Health announced Wednesday that it will be relocating its COVID vaccine clinic in the new year. The health center said that the new clinic will open next week on Tuesday, Jan. 4 following closure for the New Year holiday. The current clinic, located at 900 W Bow St. at the […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

COVID-19 treatments now offered at some East Texas Walmarts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Texas will start offering COVID-19 antiviral medication starting Thursday, with some listed to be available in East Texas. Select pharmacies will get limited supplies of the medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir. Both drugs are only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider. Customers and healthcare […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Troup, TX
Tyler, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Health
KETK / FOX51 News

JOB ALERT: PWW Recruiting in Henderson needs a phlebotomist

Henderson, TXPWW Recruiting, LLCPhlebotomistFull-timeM-F 2:30-11:00 a.m. OR 3:00-11:30 a.m. Responsibilities *Preparing patients before drawing blood *Explaining blood draw procedures to patients and answering any questions about the process *Following all health and safety protocols and procedures to maintain sanitary work areas *Gathering medical testing materials, including needles, sample vials, blood storage bags and test tubes […]
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Maria Shriver
KETK / FOX51 News

State of Texas: Leaders consider ‘consequences’ of not tracking state hospital waitlist data

For two years, KXAN investigators have been exploring the growing backlog of people in Texas jails who need mental competency restoration. While an advisory committee has largely focused on finding state hospital beds for that group, our team took a closer look at the backgrounds of individuals on the waitlist to determine trends experts say could help drive down numbers. In our research, we found data on this topic is often hidden or unreliable – a discovery sparking promise for change among state leaders.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

White Oak High School senior killed in accident

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – A White Oak High School student was killed late Monday after some kind of accident, according to a statement released by Principal Donna Jennings. The student was identified as Tiffani Tant, who was a senior. It is unclear as of this writing what type of accident she was involved in. […]
WHITE OAK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christus Health#Scholarships#Heart Health#Christus Trinity#Gpa#Covid
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches receives second grant to finish improvements to Pilgrim’s Sportsplex

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches has received another grant award to make additional improvements to the Pilgrim’s Sportsplex, according to a release on Tuesday. Earlier this year, the city was gifted a donation from Pilgrim’s Pride for improvement in exchange for re-naming the facility to Pilgrim’s Sportsplex. Repairs included a restroom, improved […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas BBB announces top ten scams of 2021

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas announced the top ten scams of 2021. Consumer losses were estimated at more than $3.3 billion by the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network’s 4.7 million reports received. “Scam artists are not going anywhere. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, we’ve seen them become more […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans give their opinions on the true meaning of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “‘Tis the season,” we’ve all heard that before. But is it just about presents, or does it mean something more? Santa Claus himself claims the season is about “the birth of our lord and savior.” Many others, including Bishop Nickalous Mcgrew, Lead Pastor of Higher Dimensions Church, say it’s about Jesus […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

2K+
Followers
571
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy