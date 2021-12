Raleigh, N.C. — The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,571 new coronavirus cases on Thursday — the highest ever seen. Thursday's single-day increase was 60% higher than the previous record of 11,581 set in January of this year​. The number of new cases reported on about the same number of people who live in all of Warren County.

WARREN COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO