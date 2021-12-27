ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego responds to snowy conditions

By Clara Howell
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

City plowed, de-iced and sanded major arterial roads, encouraged only necessary vehicular travel.

While no major incidents have occurred in Lake Oswego since snow began to fall over the holiday weekend, the city is encouraging residents to only travel if absolutely necessary.

"If you don't need to travel, best not to," said Erica Rooney, the city's public works director. "Given that it's not going to melt in the next couple days, just use extra precaution."

Crews began plowing and de-icing roads around 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, though by noon the snow on the roads had completely melted. But around 10 p.m. that same day, a small crew worked overnight to plow and sand arterial and collector roads.

"The de-icer wouldn't work anymore when it gets too cold," Rooney said. "It's a real chemistry game."

Lake Oswego Police Sgt. Tom Harper said there are some icy spots folks should be aware of. He said police have responded to a few cases of people who had trouble in icy spots and needed help with their cars.

"For the most part, things have been pretty good," Harper said. "Our operations folks have been doing a good job of sanding and plowing. The main roads, at least, have been pretty good."

The city expects more snow this week and if it gets deep enough, crews may start focusing on side roads that are known to be more challenging in dicey weather conditions.

The city, with help from the National Weather Services, posted winter driving tips on its website, which included not using cruise control, carrying a shovel, sand or cat litter for emergency traction help, and keeping an emergency supply kit in the vehicle.

"If you have to drive, just assume that you might not be able to stop and adjust your speed accordingly," Harper said.

