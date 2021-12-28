ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

NIU band director to be in Pasadena’s Rose Parade

By WTVO Newsroom
 3 days ago

PASADENA, Calif. (WTVO) — A famous New Year’s Day parade will include a stateline area face this year.

Former Northern Illinois University band director Michael Embrey will be in the 2022 Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, Calif. Embrey is a retired marching band director at the university, and he will perform in a special band of fellow band directors from across the country.

More than 20 bands are in the parade, including those from high schools, colleges and the military. However, this is the first ever band to be comprised solely of former band directors.

