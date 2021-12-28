La Crosse garbage company gives reminders on how to dispose trash after holidays

Tis the season of shopping. And with shopping comes empty packages and wrapping paper. After the holidays, Harter’s Quick Clean Up says there are some things people can do to make sure they’re disposing their garbage correctly.

“I would say over half our cardboard at some point, out in our recycling area, can say amazon on it,” said Jeff Holmquist, Harter’s sales and customer manager.

The most important thing is making sure your garbage lid is closed.

“Because we can only pick it up with the lid closed,” said Holmquist.

If not, your garbage may fall out while it’s being picked up.

“Thousands of people in a day and they can’t get out and pick everyone’s up,” said Holmquist.

Other reminders include crushing your boxes and putting cardboard inside garbage bags.

“The big plain boxes aren’t sitting down at the end of your driveway for everyone to see,” said Cpt. Charles Ashbeck, the Chief of Police for the Onalaska Police Department.

And while it may seem like extra work, Onalaska Police say this time of year it’s especially important.

“Thieves know there’s extra valuable items around the homes,” said Ashbeck.

And if you have too much garbage after the holidays, you can drop it off at Harter’s.

“They could either wait for the next pickup or bring it here if they wish. That’s the beauty of it,” said Holmquist

If people choose to drop their garbage in person at Harter’s, there is an additional fee. Dropping off additional recyclable materials is free and a list of recyclable items can be found on your recycling bin and Harter’s website.

