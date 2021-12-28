ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse garbage company gives reminders on how to dispose trash after holidays

By Duaa Israr
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Imew4_0dX4W4NL00

Tis the season of shopping. And with shopping comes empty packages and wrapping paper. After the holidays, Harter’s Quick Clean Up says there are some things people can do to make sure they’re disposing their garbage correctly.

“I would say over half our cardboard at some point, out in our recycling area, can say amazon on it,” said Jeff Holmquist, Harter’s sales and customer manager.

The most important thing is making sure your garbage lid is closed.

“Because we can only pick it up with the lid closed,” said Holmquist.

If not, your garbage may fall out while it’s being picked up.

“Thousands of people in a day and they can’t get out and pick everyone’s up,” said Holmquist.

Other reminders include crushing your boxes and putting cardboard inside garbage bags.

“The big plain boxes aren’t sitting down at the end of your driveway for everyone to see,” said Cpt. Charles Ashbeck, the Chief of Police for the Onalaska Police Department.

And while it may seem like extra work, Onalaska Police say this time of year it’s especially important.

“Thieves know there’s extra valuable items around the homes,” said Ashbeck.

And if you have too much garbage after the holidays, you can drop it off at Harter’s.

“They could either wait for the next pickup or bring it here if they wish. That’s the beauty of it,” said Holmquist

If people choose to drop their garbage in person at Harter’s, there is an additional fee. Dropping off additional recyclable materials is free and a list of recyclable items can be found on your recycling bin and Harter’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Nearly $7,800 of school supplies collected for students at Fort McCoy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Nearly $7,800 of school supplies will help Afghan children at Fort McCoy. The donations were gathered during the “Operation Allies Welcome School Supply Drive.” Nearly 2,000 Afghans at the Monroe County military installation are attending classes on base. Community members were quick to respond. “We did not know what to expect. But once again the...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Donation push continues for Salvation Army of La Crosse County’s Red Kettle campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Salvation Army’s Bell Ringing effort is over, but its not too late to donate to the Red Kettle campaign. Donations are still being accepted online. You can also mail a check to the organization’s 8th Street offices. The annual donation drive makes up about a third of the organization’s annual budget. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Cold weather can be dangerous for pets

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Cold weather can be dangerous for animals. Sidewalks can painful on paws. Older pets or those with arthritis may have difficulty on uneven ground. That’s why it is important to know your pets limits so they stay safe and comfortable. “Much like us, you...
ONALASKA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
City
Onalaska, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Onalaska, WI
Government
Onalaska, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Society
La Crosse, WI
Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Shortages of computer chips, parts crimp La Crosse winter sport businesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A worldwide computer chip shortage has disrupted multiple industries, and now, it’s setting back winter sports in the Coulee Region. “They just can’t get parts in,” said Michael Sackett, a manager for Island Outdoors in La Crosse. At 2Brothers Powersports in Onalaska, snowmobile parts to install are arriving after the snowmobiles have delivered to their...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reminders#Cpt
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mayo Clinic updating masking policy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Mayo Clinic is changing it’s mask policy. Beginning January 3rd, Mayo Clinic is asking all patients and visitors to wear surgical/procedural masks. Patients with unacceptable masks, which are those with exhalation valves, gaiters, or bandanas, will be required to wear a medical-grade mask mask, whether it is provided by Mayo Clinic or they provide it...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen has record-setting COVID testing day, will begin capping daily tests

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System is capping services at its North Side testing site at 600 tests a weekday, and 300 tests a day on weekends and holidays. Gundersen announced the new protocol after its busiest day yet. The drive-through service served nearly 700 patients in need of COVID-19 testing today. Mayo Clinic Health System maxed out...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

COVID-19 testing up at Mayo Clinic Health System in southwest Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) —Demand for COVID-19 testing continues at La Crosse’s health-care centers. Staff at Mayo Clinic Health System say testing numbers are climbing. And testing Monday at the health system doubled when compared to before Thanksgiving. “With the holiday recently, our best guess is that we may see an increase in some demand for the next maybe two...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
878
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy