Ubisoft has been under fire for well over a year now after allegations of a toxic workplace at the gaming publisher started surfacing from multiple sources. Ever since those initial reports, things seem to only have gone from bad to worse as more details emerge. Earlier this year, IGN reported that many employees at Ubisoft felt like “nothing had changed,” and that the company wasn’t taking any tangible steps to improve on the issues. A devastating new report reveals that this inaction has led to a new problem at the company that could impact the industry at large.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO