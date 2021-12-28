ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

COVID Resurgences, Weather Cause Travel Delays Over Holiday Weekend

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With surging COVID-19 cases in the U.S., airlines are feeling the burn, with hundreds of flight cancellations and a recommendation from infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to implement a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel. Reuters reported Monday (Dec. 27) that these travel issues saw thousands of people...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
MarketRealist

Do You Have to Be Vaccinated to Fly Within the U.S.?

With the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus running rampant this holiday season, talk about mandating vaccines for domestic travel has resurfaced. Do you have to be vaccinated to fly within the U.S.?. Article continues below advertisement. Not yet. COVID-19 vaccines aren’t mandated for domestic travel within the U.S. Still,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

How Many Flights Have Been Canceled on Christmas Eve?

There were hundreds of flights canceled for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with the pandemic and weather are to blame. Flight Aware, a flight-tracking website, said United Airlines stopped 168 flights from happening on Friday. Another airline had 47 flights stopped for Saturday. Delta Air Lines dropped 115 flights on Christmas Eve while canceling 52 for Christmas Day.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Over 7,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

More than 7,000 flights have been canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend and thousands more delayed, a tracking website reported Sunday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions. Severe weather is compounding the travel chaos in the United States, with storms expected to wreak havoc on roadways in the country's west, though they brought a white Christmas weekend to Seattle and parts of California. According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday -- including more than 570 originating from, or headed to, US airports. More than 4,000 delays were reported. Aircrew and ground staff have fallen sick or gone into quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and other carriers to cancel flights during a peak travel period.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Domestic Air Travel#Covid#Cdc#Reuters#Omicron
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
TRAVEL
Fortune

United and Delta cancel hundreds of flights over holiday weekend flights as Omicron knocks out flight crews and ground personnel

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Air carriers scrapped more than 800 U.S. flights for the holiday weekend, led by United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, as surging COVID infections and the prospects of bad weather disrupted Christmas travel.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

How long will the Omicron airline collapse last—and when will U.S. travelers get back home

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After a holiday weekend that saw thousands of travelers stranded in airports around the country, flight cancellations and delays are bleeding into Monday. But several experts contacted by Fortune say the situation should ease by the end of next week.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Why Are So Many Flights Being Cancelled Across America?

Tens of thousands of flights across the US have been canceled in recent days as airlines struggle to meet staffing requirements. After many hoped the struggles would end after Christmas, carriers have canceled nearly 1,000 flights daily through the last week. Here’s why so many flights are being canceled every day in the US.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Cancel your New Year's Eve party plans, says Fauci as he advocates vaccine passports for domestic flights: US records 200,000 new COVID cases every day - the highest seven-day average since January 19

Americans have been told by President Joe Biden's covid tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci to cancel big parties as the Omicron variant tears across the nation. Daily cases have spiked in recent weeks, up 68 percent over the past two weeks, and America's top infectious disease expert warns that things will only worsen in the near future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

More Flights Canceled Leaving Travelers Stranded Day After Christmas

More than 680 flights have already been canceled today for various airlines across the country. Leaving more Christmas travelers stranded in their respective airports. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has ravaged airlines employees. And it’s created massive staffing shortages during the busiest time of the year. Airlines including Delta, JetBlue, United, and American Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights already this Christmas weekend. They also released statements attributing to the Omicron variant.
LIFESTYLE
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy