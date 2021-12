Steven Light scored a game-high 20 points to lead Gloucester to a come-from-behind victory over Penns Grove, 53-47, at the Marty Derer Holiday Classic at Delsea. Liam Gorman finished with 17 points while Steven Burkhardt added 11 points for Gloucester, which trailed by five after three quarters before swinging the momentum in the final frame, outscoring Penns Grove by a count of 17-6 to take control and secure the clutch victory.

