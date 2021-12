Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a three men in connection to the rash of car burglaries that happened last Sunday (12/12/21) night in Haughton. During the investigation into the vehicle burglaries of the Creekside and Gray Lake neighborhoods they were able to identify a suspected vehicle linked to the burglaries. That led them to a home on Melrose Avenue in Bossier City, where they executed a search warrant for the property.

HAUGHTON, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO