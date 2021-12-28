ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Drive in Snow & Ice Safely

By Tyler Willford
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith heavy snow right now in Oregon (at least heavy for us), I thought it would be a good time to offer some useful tips on how to drive in the snow. Driving in the snow can be challenging, even for many of us who have a lot of experience driving...

MarketWatch

Record freeze in Pacific Northwest, record snowfall in California

SEATTLE — Severe weather sweeping parts of the U.S. brought frigid temperatures to the Pacific Northwest, heavy snow to mountains in Northern California and Nevada, and unseasonable warmth to the Southeast. Emergency warming shelters were opened throughout Oregon and western Washington as temperatures plunged into the teens, and forecasters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newport News-Times

More snow, ice overnight

The cold air, rain and snow will continue into the evening and overnight in Lincoln County, with temperatures expected to dip below freezing for at least some time in all areas and longer in eastern locations. Coastal areas right down to the beach saw up to an inch of snow...
NEWPORT, OR
Herald and News

Snow turns to frigid temperatures in basin, region

SEATTLE (AP) — Emergency warming shelters were opened throughout Oregon as temperatures plunged into the teens and forecasters said an arctic blast would last for several days. The weekend’s storms were a much-needed Christmas gift to the Klamath Basin, whose snowpack measurements had been clocking in well below normal...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
WPFO

TIMELINE: Snow and ice to arrive in Maine on Christmas Day

(WGME) -- Christmas Day will see active wintry weather with both snow and ice depending on location. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for much of New Hampshire and York County until Sunday 7 a.m. Here are the details:. CHRISTMAS MORNING: Snow will move in from the west, crossing the...
MAINE STATE
mprnews.org

More snow and ice, then temperatures plummet

A new storm brings more snow and potential freezing rain across Minnesota Tuesday, then brings arctic air into the state. Another storm over the weekend brings even more dangerous cold. Tuesday’s forecast. Somewhat similar to Monday, Minnesota has another storm tracking across the state Tuesday with low pressure that...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Triple threat of snow, ice and rain to disrupt holiday shopping and travel

Snow, ice and rain are expected to return across the northeastern United States this weekend, disrupting holiday travel and dampening last-minute holiday shopping. After record-challenging warmth surged across the Northeast over the past week, a chilly mix of precipitation began to arrive on Friday night as sleet was reported in central Pennsylvania that melted away quickly after landing on roads and decks of homes, along with some rain.
ENVIRONMENT
foxla.com

Series of winter storms blast western US with more snow ahead

A series of winter storms brought heavy snow and closed key highways in parts of the western United States, with forecasters warning of more wintry weather ahead. Accumulating snowfall, bitterly cold temperatures and gusty winds were forecast for the western U.S. and northern Plains through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service — which added that a "wintry mixture" was also expected to move into portions of the Northeast throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
Traffic
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

Weather Headlines – Light snow to the north Thursday – Another artic blast for the weekend – Cold New Year’s Day WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in. MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. According to the National Weather Service, this is...
MINNESOTA STATE
WOOD

Saturday Snow

We’re going to welcome the new year with some snow. The above map is from the Weather Prediction Center and shows the amount of precipitation expected over the weekend. Precipitation is rain and/or melted snow and sleet. In this case, it looks cold enough for this to be all or almost all snow. A total of 1/4″ to 1/2″ would translate to a good 3-6″ of snow and I might be on the higher end of that range. Lake-effect snow showers will follow early next week. This storm is also going to draw down the coldest air of the season into West Michigan, though not drastically cold for January. We’ll be in the teens Sunday and Monday AM. It still looks like the coldest Arctic air will remain off to our northwest. Temperatures will likely moderate by around the 5th/6th. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Winter storm watches issued as heavy snow looms for central US

An enormous winter storm will mark the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 by producing accumulating and travel-halting snowfall in at least 18 states from the southwestern United States to the Midwest and even parts of Canada during the holiday weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. As of Thursday afternoon,...
ENVIRONMENT
theeastcountygazette.com

Snow and cold will make tough post-Christmas travel over the western and northern United States.

Snow and cold temperatures have covered the western and northern United States, creating dangerous post-Christmas travel circumstances on Sunday and into the last week of 2021. Throughout the Intermountain West, “Travel will continue to stay hazardous and is disheartened, particularly near mountainous terrain where long-term closings are possible. Avalanches...
ENVIRONMENT
ksl.com

Strong cold front to bring heavy snow in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Another set of storms are set to arrive Monday evening as it appears Utah will have a chilly, stormy end to 2021. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for Utah's mountains from Nephi northward, as well as by Zion National Park in southern Utah. Most of the rest of the state is listed within a winter weather advisory.
UTAH STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Snow Blankets Oregon After Christmas, Not Slowing Down Anytime Soon

Travel in Oregon at this time is expected to be challenging all around the holiday as snow continues to dump in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, as roads become iced over and potentially dangerous. Thursday evening, Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency due to projected extreme weather across Oregon, which is expected to end January 3, 2022.
SALEM, OR

