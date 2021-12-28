How To Drive in Snow & Ice Safely

We’re going to welcome the new year with some snow. The above map is from the Weather Prediction Center and shows the amount of precipitation expected over the weekend. Precipitation is rain and/or melted snow and sleet. In this case, it looks cold enough for this to be all or almost all snow. A total of 1/4″ to 1/2″ would translate to a good 3-6″ of snow and I might be on the higher end of that range. Lake-effect snow showers will follow early next week. This storm is also going to draw down the coldest air of the season into West Michigan, though not drastically cold for January. We’ll be in the teens Sunday and Monday AM. It still looks like the coldest Arctic air will remain off to our northwest. Temperatures will likely moderate by around the 5th/6th. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery this weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO