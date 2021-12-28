ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Caltrans warns about snow over the Grapevine this week

By Mason Rockfellow
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Caltrans is warning drivers about snowfall that will likely impact the Grapevine over Tejon Pass starting Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service is forecasting from 1 to 2 inches of snow over Tejon Pass from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. They also warn drivers to expect delays.

On Twitter, Caltrans posted tips for drivers making the trip over the pass.

Caltrans suggests the following:

  • Plan ahead and check Quickmap.dot.ca.gov for current road conditions
  • Check your tire pressure and windshield wipers before leaving
  • Check the forecast and plan an alternative route
  • Slow down and watch out for public safety and highway workers
  • Keep blankets, snacks, water and a phone charger in the car

Caltrans also suggests using Highway 101 as an alternate route in case the Grapevine route is closed.

YourCentralValley.com

More rain and snow Wednesday

Another wintery storm system will bring moderate rain and snow overnight Tuesday and through much of the day Wednesday. The cold front arrives after midnight: Temperatures are so cold, snow levels will be very close to the Valley floor — some 1,000 feet! Here are forecast rain and snow totals for Tuesday and Wednesday: Many […]
YourCentralValley.com

Rollover crash shears off power pole in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is in the hospital, and a power pole was sheared off, following a rollover crash in southeast Fresno on Wednesday. According to the Fresno Fire Department, shortly after 6:00 p.m. a car going south on Chestnut Avenue in the area of Dwight Way struck a power pole and rolled […]
