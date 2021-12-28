Caltrans warns about snow over the Grapevine this week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Caltrans is warning drivers about snowfall that will likely impact the Grapevine over Tejon Pass starting Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service is forecasting from 1 to 2 inches of snow over Tejon Pass from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. They also warn drivers to expect delays.
On Twitter, Caltrans posted tips for drivers making the trip over the pass.
Caltrans suggests the following:
- Plan ahead and check Quickmap.dot.ca.gov for current road conditions
- Check your tire pressure and windshield wipers before leaving
- Check the forecast and plan an alternative route
- Slow down and watch out for public safety and highway workers
- Keep blankets, snacks, water and a phone charger in the car
Caltrans also suggests using Highway 101 as an alternate route in case the Grapevine route is closed.
