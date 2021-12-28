Caltrans warns about snow over the Grapevine this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Caltrans is warning drivers about snowfall that will likely impact the Grapevine over Tejon Pass starting Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service is forecasting from 1 to 2 inches of snow over Tejon Pass from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. They also warn drivers to expect delays.

On Twitter, Caltrans posted tips for drivers making the trip over the pass.

Caltrans suggests the following:

Plan ahead and check Quickmap.dot.ca.gov for current road conditions

Check your tire pressure and windshield wipers before leaving

Check the forecast and plan an alternative route

Slow down and watch out for public safety and highway workers

Keep blankets, snacks, water and a phone charger in the car

Caltrans also suggests using Highway 101 as an alternate route in case the Grapevine route is closed.

