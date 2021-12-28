Demolition of Water Street parking garage begins

BINGHAMTON, NY – Demolition of the current Water Street parking garage adjoining Boscov’s began today.

This will make way for a brand new 549 spot parking facility.

When it is complete, it will offer easy access and parking for Boscov’s shoppers.

While the demolition is taking place, free parking for shoppers will be available in three locations.

First is the section of Water Street in front of Boscov’s that is now a one-way with free street parking on either side.

Second is either the Hawley or State Street garages, you can get your ticket validated at Boscov’s.

Third is surface-level parking adjacent to the Hawley Street Garage.

