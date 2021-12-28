ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B.U. extends winter break with variant on the rise

By Jackie Gillis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYGZ3_0dX4Toal00

VESTAL, NY – With the Omicron variant on the rise, Binghamton University has decided to extend its winter break.

According to President Harvey Stenger, classes will now start on January 25th, rather than January 18th.

This will extend the original schedule by five class days to May 11th.

Finals week will take place from May 13th through the 19th and commencement is happening May 20th through the 22nd.

Move-in to campus resident halls will occur from the 20th to the 23rd.

In an email President Stenger sent out, all residential students must be tested for COVID-19 at the Surveillance Testing Center prior to being allowed to move into their dorms.

