JT Daniels has joined his Georgia Bulldogs‘ teammates in Miami for the Orange Bowl, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic. The news comes just six days after Daniels reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier on Monday it was announced that Georgia star wide receiver George Pickens –who also tested positive for the virus recently–was also able to join the team for the showdown vs. Michigan.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO