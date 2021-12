Recently driving on Route 9 in Toms River I noticed that the old 7-11 was still vacant and waiting for a new tenant, of course the question is who and/or what?. This is a heavily traveled area, but like many 7-11 in Ocean County, things just didn’t work out. This one is a tough fit, I feel, because you not only have a convenience store…but a gas station as well. Whenever we see these stations closed the initial thought is “underground tanks”. These tanks pose a potential environmental issue and are also expensive to clean, remove or replace. This can definitely cause issues for potential future tenants.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO