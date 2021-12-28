ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU men’s basketball finds replacement for canceled Harvard game

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSiUI_0dX4Reyl00

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball will play Nevada on Wednesday, after Harvard had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

The game will still be played in Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. It’s the Jayhawks’ last game before Big 12 play begins Saturday.

Tickets purchased for the Harvard game will still be valid for admission to the Nevada contest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Jayhawks remain undefeated in Allen Fieldhouse this season

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Nevada made the trip to Lawrence on short notice, but the Jayhawks sent them home quickly. KU men’s basketball beat the Wolf pack 88-61 Wednesday night, keeping the Jayhawks perfect at home this season. Kansas (10-1) lead the entire game. David McCormack’s free throw opened the game, and the Jayhawks went up […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas women’s basketball game against TCU Sunday is postponed

LAWRENCE (KSNT) — Kansas women’s basketball announced Thursday afternoon that its game against Texas Christian University is postponed “in accordance with the Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines.” “Threshold guidelines” refer to the amount of active players team team has available. The Jayhawks’ game on Tuesday was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
KSNT News

Washburn wins three in a row

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn women’s basketball came out of the holiday break ready to score. The Ichabods beat Bethany College 71-50 Wednesday night to close their non-conference schedule. Bethany scored the opening basket, but Washburn answered with a 9-0 run. The Ichabods (4-7) limited the Swedes to five shot attempts in the first quarter. Washburn […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State men’s basketball against North Florida canceled due to COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State men’s basketball game scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. has been canceled. K-State tweeted it is due to COVID-19 within the North Florida program. The game will not be rescheduled. Ticket purchasers for tonight’s game will receive information from the K-State Athletics Ticket Office via email. The Wildcats’ next home […]
FLORIDA STATE
KSNT News

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 4-0 record in December, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month. Mahomes threw for 1,110 yards, 8 touchdowns on 68.5% completion during the month which helped the club secure a spot in the playoffs and a sixth consecutive AFC […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#Ku#Jayhawks
KSNT News

Topeka youth basketball program donates almost 200 pairs of shoes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The season of giving doesn’t stop the day after Christmas. Darting Basketball, a youth basketball program, held a clinic at Topeka Collegiate School on Tuesday. The admission cost was a pair of new or gently used sneakers to be donated. All the shoes will go to Sole Reason, which distributes shoes to […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

2 massive lottery pots could make someone rich before the new year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Feeling lucky? The Kansas Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 29 could make someone $441 million richer. The Mega Millions draw tonight could make a lottery winner $201 million. The cash value if you are a Powerball winner would be $317 million. The Lotto America drawing for Dec. 28 is worth $5,560,000. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas lawmaker not yet charged over arrest in late November

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker has not been criminally charged a month after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving because the testing to determine whether he was under the influence has not been completed. Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City was to have a hearing Tuesday in Douglas County […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas prison dental instructor’s conviction overturned

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas appeals court has overturned the conviction of a former state prison dentist who repeatedly touched a prison inmate. The appeals court ruled last week that Tomas Co’s repeated touching of the inmate was inappropriate but did not meet the legal definition of being lewd. Co was convicted in January […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy