Oklahoma State

'I definitely want to be here': Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims sheds light on his future plans

By Josh Helmer
 3 days ago
Sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims said he hasn’t made an official decision on his future yet, but he wants to remain an Oklahoma Sooner.

“I definitely want to be here. I haven’t made that much of a decision yet, but I still want to be here. I’m pretty sure that everyone playing in this bowl game still wants to be here, too. There have been some departures to go to other schools and stuff like that, but me being here, I definitely want to be in the crimson and cream next season,” Mims said.

It’s no secret Oklahoma stands to be a much more explosive offense in 2022 if and when Mims finalizes a decision to stay at OU.

The Frisco, Texas, native has hauled in 30 receptions for a team-leading 648 receiving yards with four touchdown grabs this season.

Mims said how Oklahoma fares in its contest against Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl could influence decisions from his teammates. He also feels his teammates that are in San Antonio and set to square off against the Ducks want to be in Norman.

“But this game Wednesday night, I’m excited for the guys that we still have here, my class and the class below me, and I feel like depending on how we perform on Wednesday, the way we’ve been practicing, it’s definitely going to play into the decision that they do next season. But I feel like with the guys we have here right now, they definitely want to be here, and it’s definitely going to give them a huge confidence boost going into the offseason period,” Mims said.

Mims and the Sooners’ offense will be directed against Oregon by longtime Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy. Gundy has been OU’s co-offensive coordinator and inside receivers coach.

The contest against Oregon will be Gundy’s first as the offensive play-caller.

“We’ve got to do what’s best and the strength of our football team, and that’s what we’re going to do. I’d love to be able to elaborate on that to you, but I just can’t do that. You’ll have to wait and see in a couple nights. But we’re going to play to our strengths and whatever is best for our football team, that’s a decision that myself and the other offensive coaches that came together have really helped me in this situation,” Gundy said.

Mims has confidence that the offense will run smoothly under Gundy’s direction.

“I mean, if there’s any coach on like the whole offensive staff that’s just detail oriented, it’s definitely him. You could definitely tell with him calling the plays and all that stuff, he knows everything, of course, but like how detailed he is and some players aren’t used to being coached by him the way that he’s coaching them now, and it’s just changed for everybody. At the end of the day it’s going to make everyone in that room a better player and it’s going to make us play in unison on Wednesday night,” Mims said.

In his freshman campaign, Mims became the first Oklahoma wide receiver to garner FWAA Freshman All-America status.

In 2020, Mims also snagged freshman All-America honors from The Athletic and ESPN and was selected second-team All-Big 12 by the Big 12’s head coaches and media. Mims recorded 37 receptions and led the Sooners last season in receiving yardage with 610 yards.

His nine touchdown receptions in 2020 established an OU freshman record, tied the Big 12 true freshman record and matched the lead for Big 12 pass-catchers last season.

Mims and Oklahoma put the wrap on their 2021 season against Oregon beginning at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN on Wednesday night in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

