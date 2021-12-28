ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan November factory output rises 7.2% month/month

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s factory output surged 7.2% in November, government data showed...

China Evergrande says construction resumes at 91.7% of projects

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Thursday in its Wechat account that 91.7% of its national projects have resumed construction after three months of effort. Company Chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with...
The Independent

Asia stock markets mixed after Wall St high, virus surge

Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street hit a high and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record.Tokyo and Seoul declined while Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced.Wall Street gained Wednesday for its 70th record high of 2021.Optimism was tempered by data showing new U.S. virus cases have risen to an average of 265,000 per day, driven largely by the more contagious omicron variant.Markets are “hanging onto thin optimism” while health care resources do a “balancing act," Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank said in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% to 3,626.58 after a...
Reuters

China Evergrande shares fall after missing new coupon payments

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) tumbled on Thursday after the embattled real estate developer did not pay offshore coupons due earlier this week. Evergrande, whose $19 billion in international bonds are in cross-default after missing a deadline to pay coupons earlier this month,...
Reuters

Stocks firm on Europe's last full trading day of 2021

Dec 30 (Reuters) - European shares ended higher on Thursday on hopes fresh curbs and restrictions may not be needed to fight the pandemic going into the new year, but a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant kept a lid on gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX)...
investing.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.56%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Transportation Equipment, Retail and Communication sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.56%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd....
Oil firms, near highest since late November on risk appetite

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – U.S. oil rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday while Brent gained more ground with a broad-based rally in global markets supporting prices. The benchmark Brent crude rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, at $79.17 a barrel by 0101 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $76.19 a barrel.
U.S. crude, fuel stocks fell last week; output rises -EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, while U.S. oil production rose to the highest since May 2020, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Crude inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels in the last week to 420 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations...
China’s central bank to conduct bill swap of 5 billion yuan

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank said on Wednesday that it would conduct a central bank bill swap on Dec. 29. The bill swaps, with a three-month tenor, are worth 5 billion yuan ($785.13 million), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.
Reuters

S.Korea Nov factory output jumps, beats expectations

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s factory output in November far outperformed expectations on strong exports orders for cars and chips, government data showed on Thursday. Industrial production last month increased by a seasonally adjusted 5.1% from October, beating a median 2.5% gain tipped in a Reuters survey as car output soared 11.3%.
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Asian shares rose Tuesday, although optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% to finish at 29,069.16. South Korea s Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,015.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped early losses to edge up 0.2% to 23,269.36, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,628.77. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day. Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the...
MarketWatch

Asian markets mostly slip amid lingering omicron worries

TOKYO — Asian shares mostly slipped Wednesday, as worries lingered about the coronavirus omicron variant’s potential damage to the regional economy following mixed cues from Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225. NIK,. -0.56%. lost 0.7% in morning trading. South Korea’s Kospi. 180721,. -0.89%. slipped 0.9%, while...
Reuters

China commodity futures set for 2022 breather after turbulent year

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's commodities markets suffered through a turbulent year in 2021 as an energy crunch and subsequent government intervention roiled the prices of products from thermal coal to urea, whipsawing them from record highs to monthly lows in weeks. Still, the market is broadly set to...
Reuters

Asia shares slip as investors ready for end of 2021

HONG KONG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday, following a mixed Wall Street session as the region's investors positioned their portfolios for the new year and continued to grapple with increasing global numbers of Omicron coronavirus cases. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) lost...
Shares of China Evergrande jump on progress in resuming home deliveries

(Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group jump more than 8% on Tuesday in morning trade, after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
Reuters

China's industrial profit growth tumbles as raw material prices fall

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a much slower pace in November, the statistics bureau said on Monday, pressured by tumbling prices of some raw materials, a faltering property market and weaker consumer demand. Profits rose 9.0% on-year in November to 805.96 billion yuan...
104.1 WIKY

Japan’s jobless rate rises to 2.8% in November

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s jobless rate rose to 2.8% in November, while the availability of jobs matched that of the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with 2.7% in October and a median forecast of 2.7% in a Reuters poll of economists.
CNBC

Japan's November retail sales rise but omicron risks loom

To support the economy, the government on Friday approved a record $940 billion budget for fiscal 2022, including cash payouts to families and businesses hit by the pandemic. Prospects of a consumption-led recovery, however, are clouded by uncertainties around the new omicron coronavirus variant, which started to spread in the community last week in Japan's largest cities.
