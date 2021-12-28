ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings lacked energy early Sunday, now lacking playoff spot

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings had an opportunity Sunday to legitimize their playoff standing despite starting the day with a .500 record. But an offense that stumbled on third down (2 of 12) and in the red zone (two touchdowns in five trips inside the 20, including one scoreless possession) and a defense...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Mike Zimmer
ESPN

NFL head coach firings, hirings and openings: Latest news, rumors and interview candidates on Jaguars and Raiders jobs

There are two weeks of regular-season football left in the NFL and the debate about which head-coaching jobs are in jeopardy come the offseason is heating up. With the Jacksonville Jaguars firing Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after less than one season, we know they are going to be on the hunt for a permanent option, and they've already started requesting interviews with candidates. Same with the Las Vegas Raiders, who have interim coach Rich Bisaccia in place after Jon Gruden's resignation in October. The seats are also quite hot in Minnesota and Chicago. It is not unreasonable to think those teams might also have a new coach come the 2022 season. More on that below.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Pop Warner
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Place Adam Thielen On IR Ahead Of Packers Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will miss the rest of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Thielen missed two games with an ankle injury before returning to the lineup in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. He only played 23 snaps in that game. Thielen will finish the season with with 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. MORE: Vikings Activate Dalvin Cook From COVID-19 Reserve The 31-year-old moved into the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver role this year with Justin Jefferson’s continuing rise into superstardom. Jefferson, who was selected to the Pro Bowl last week, has 97 catches for 1,451 yards and nine touchdowns this year. K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook will move up the depth chart in Thielen’s absence. The Vikings head to Lambeau Field Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers, hoping to keep their playoff chances alive.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adam Thielen News

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made his return to the field on Sunday after missing two games with a high-ankle sprain. Unfortunately, that return for a 30-23 loss to the Rams was short-lived. Thielen aggravated the injury and was clearly struggling throughout the game — finishing the contest with just...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy