The Washington Football Team looks in disarray from the outside, and coach Ron Rivera admitted that the team is dealing with a lot. Washington lost 56-14 to Dallas on Sunday night. The team played without a number of players, including its top two quarterbacks, due to COVID issues. On top of that, in the leadup to the game, defensive back Deshazor Everett was the driver in a fatal car crash. Tensions boiled over during the game, when two Washington players got into a significant altercation on the sideline.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO