Expect Some widely scattered showers overnight. Sea fog will continue to be an issue especially along the Mississippi Coast. Morning lows drop into the upper 60s to near 70. Another record high likely Thursday with highs near 80 to the low 80s. There is a 20-40% rain chance with an isolated storm possible. Rain chances Friday are 20%. Highs will be near 80 to the low 80s. New Year's Eve temps will be in the low 70s! A strong cold front moves our way Saturday with increasing rain and storm chances. The cold front now looks to move through early Sunday. So highs will be early in the morning, and then temperatures will fall through the day. Late afternoon temps may be in the upper 40s. Windy too. A hard freeze is possible on the Northshore Monday morning. Some freezing temps on the South Shore too.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO