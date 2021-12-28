ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: 49ers QB suffers thumb injury, considered questionable for Texans game

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Garoppolo injured his right thumb during the 49ers' Thursday night game vs. the Titans, leaving his status for San Francisco's Week 17 contest (and beyond) uncertain. Garoppolo was sacked during the second quarter of the 20-17 loss to the Titans, and the 49ers believed that he had suffered a right...

Kyle Shanahan Explains Why Trey Lance is Ready to Start

Jimmy Garoppolo has a chipped bone and a torn ligament in his right thumb, according to reports, and could miss the 49ers upcoming game against the Houston Texans, and maybe the rest of the season. If Garoppolo doesn't play, then Trey Lance will start his second career game. Here's what...
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s strong Trey Lance statement after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

It looks like head coach Kyle Shanahan is convinced Trey Lance is ready to start for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have been hit by another major injury blow after it was revealed that Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a thumb injury. While Shanahan did not indicate the severity of the issue, recent reports highlighted that he had a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb–which is clearly more significant than just a sprained thumb.
Jimmy Garoppolo: Injury conspiracies abound for 49ers quarterback

He looked fine after the 49ers lost to the Titans, but Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a serious hand injury has led to some pretty wild conspiracies. Another week, another controversy surrounding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo’s shoddy on-field play during the Niners’ prime-time Week 16 loss to the Tennessee...
QB Jimmy Garoppolo 'confident' he can play through thumb injury as San Francisco 49ers look to clinch playoff berth vs. Houston Texans

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- It's still unclear whether San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will play through his right thumb injury Sunday against the Houston Texans. But if he has his way, Garoppolo will be in his usual starting spot in a game the 8-7 Niners must have in their pursuit of an NFC playoff spot. He said Wednesday he "definitely" has a chance to play against the Texans.
Sports Doctor Details the Severity of Jimmy Garoppolo's Thumb Injury

Dr. David Chao: “Jimmy G’s thumb injury likely means it’s Trey Lance time for the 49ers. Jimmy G’s thumb injury is an ulnar collateral ligament tear with a bony avulsion. Usually that involves a splint or a cast making it very difficult to play football much less quarterback where you need your thumb to grip and throw. It’s not going to get better in the next couple of weeks. With two weeks left in the regular season, even if the 49ers make the playoffs, it is Trey Lance time at this point in time going forward for the rest of the season. The 49ers will get their look at Trey Lance, and who knows – Jimmy G may have played his final down for the San Francisco 49ers. I don’t see how he can play through this thumb injury with how a quarterback needs to grip and spin a football, so pretty clearly to me it’s Trey Lance the rest of the way for the San Francisco 49ers."
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz affecting Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garropolo, and Carson Wentz are the big-name quarterbacks who could miss Week 17 and the fantasy championship round. Obviously, we're at the most crucial time of the season, so their availabilities will make big impacts on Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em calls in leagues of all shapes and sizes. We have the latest COVID and injury updates below.
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
