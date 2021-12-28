ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terra’s UST Becomes First Decentralized Stablecoin To Surpass $10B Market Cap

By Taylor Scott
NEWSBTC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s safe to say that DeFi is booming lately – and Terra’s stablecoin UST has swiftly emerged as a powerhouse player in DeFi, swimming among of sea of centralized tokens such as Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC. DeFi is wholeheartedly embracing UST, and new...

