The UNI women’s basketball team has been forced to postpone their next two games due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The school announced via a press release that they had determined the team was unable to participate in their previously scheduled home games against Evansville on Dec. 30 and Indiana State on Jan. 1. The press release stated that the Missouri Valley Conference would attempt to reschedule the games if possible.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO