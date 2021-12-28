ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Spring-like warmth continues, rain rings in the New Year

By Tara Lane
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Spring-like warmth will continue this last week of 2021, with rainy weather on the way to kick off 2022!

A ridge of high pressure is keeping temperatures well above average for December. The average high is 53 in the afternoon— that’s what we’re forecasting for some low temperatures this week! Most of the record highs are in the mid 70s.

One cold front will move in Thursday, bringing scattered showers starting Wednesday. A few storms could be in the mix Thursday as well, but without the high severe weather threat. Friday will be dry through the afternoon, but it won’t last long. The next front moves in this weekend, with more rain Saturday and Sunday. If you’re going out New Year’s Eve, dress for temps in the 60s… and for possible showers. Rain could move back in as early as late evening Friday.

  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog developing. Low 54.
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm. High 75.

