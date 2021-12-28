ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Where to get tested for COVID in Richmond this week

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTK0V_0dX4OoPi00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve encountered long lines for COVID-19 testing recently, you’re not alone.

The Virginia Department of Health is preparing for a post-holiday COVID surge, as cases continue to spike. It reports more than 8,700 new cases as of Christmas Eve , the highest number in almost a year.

CDC shortens previously recommended 10-day COVID-19 isolation

Here’s a list of locations in and around Richmond with free testing available this week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Coronavirus
City
Community, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Sports
Richmond, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Weather#Conference Center#Second Baptist Church#Eastern Henrico Rec#Chesterfield Faith#Family Community Center#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy