(The Center Square) – Washington state’s steady population growth is another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the most recent figures from the U.S. Census. From July 1, 2020, through July 1, 2021, the Evergreen State’s population remained essentially static, ticking up a paltry 19,900 for a growth rate of 0.3%. Washington state ranked in the middle of the pack in terms of growth, coming in at 24th among the 50 states.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO