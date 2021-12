(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s minimum wages increase 2.5% Jan. 1. The increases are an adjustment for inflation. Outside of Minneapolis and St. Paul, large employers are those that have annual gross revenues of at least $500,000. Their new minimum wages will be $10.33. Companies outside of Minneapolis and St. Paul that have gross revenues lower than $500,000 must pay at least $8.42 an hour for all workers. The exceptions are employees under 20 years old who are in their first 90 consecutive days of employment and employees under 18 years old. Those employees earn a minimum $8.42 an hour at either type of employer.

