By changing a few words, a statute adopted to incentivize landowners to allow public elk hunters access to private land aroused an onslaught of public anger this fall. The public elk hunting access agreements offered by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks had been altered by the Private Land/Public Wildlife Council. Then the 2021 Legislature added its own changes that flew under the radar until landowners began applying for the free either-sex elk tags offered under the program.

