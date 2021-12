Christian Wood’s attempt to play basketball on Monday night instead ended up looking like something out of a Leslie Nielsen movie. The Houston Rockets big man tried to throw an outlet pass to a teammate at the end of the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately for Wood (and even more unfortunately for one poor bystander), the two-handed chuck sailed on him and went into the stands. It ended up hitting a woman who was walking by, catching her right in the noggin.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO