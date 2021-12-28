ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames back to full roster as final player exits COVID-19 protocol

By Wes Gilbertson
stonyplainreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. With second-string netminder Dan Vladar completing his isolation and rejoining his pals for Monday’s practice, the Calgary Flames are once again at full strength after the NHL’s largest outbreak of the season. For two weeks, as...

www.stonyplainreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned a lot of heads during this Thursday’s press conference, telling reporters that “all signs” are pointing to this Sunday’s game being his final game at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced that he’s retiring at the end of the 2021 season,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Tyler Pitlick
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Darryl Sutter
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
stonyplainreporter.com

World junior hockey tournament scrapped due to COVID-19 issues

The world junior hockey championship is over, almost before it started. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Because of COVID-19 issues where three teams — the USA, Russia and Czechia — had to forfeit games because they had to enter quarantine after a smattering of positive test results, the 2022 tournament at Edmonton’s Rogers Place and the Centrium in Red Deer has been cancelled after three days of games.
HOCKEY
The Associated Press

Lockett on verge of career high after rough bout with COVID

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Lockett probably only needs one, maybe two catches Sunday to reach a new career-high for yards receiving in a single season. After dealing with COVID-19, Lockett will have a greater appreciation for the accomplishment. “I’m just thankful for more so each day that I...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy