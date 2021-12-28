ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Fallout from dads ‘Let's Go Brandon’ message for Biden

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

The Independent

Man who interrupted son’s call with Biden to say ‘Let’s go Brandon’ says he is being attacked for an ‘innocent jest’

The Oregon father who interrupted a Christmas Eve phone call from President Joe Biden with a phrase meant to stand for a vulgar insult is now complaining about the criticism he has received since the incident. On Friday, Jared Schmeck and his children were connected with Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden after he dialed the phone number for the North American Aerospace Defence Command’s long-running Santa Tracker hotline. Norad’s Santa Tracker, a volunteer-run effort that purports to track the jolly toy delivery man’s airborne sleigh as he makes his way around the world each Christmas Eve, has in...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Mainstream media fume over dad saying 'Let's go, Brandon' to Biden: 'Vulgar,' 'right-wing slur'

Media pundits spent much of Christmas weekend berating a father who yelled "Let’s go, Brandon" at President Biden on Christmas Eve. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden took part in a "Santa Tracker" event with NORAD officials on Friday to speak with callers tracking Santa Claus for Christmas. One caller, who identified as Jared from Oregon, ended his family’s call by saying "Let’s go, Brandon," a phrase usually intended as a disparagement against the president.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Jared Schmeck: ‘Let’s go Brandon’ caller could run for office because ‘God put me in this position for a reason’

The conservative father who used a mocking anti-Biden slur during his child’s surprise Christmas phone call with the president and first lady has given another interview to a right-wing host – and this time hinted at bigger things to come.Asked by right-wing commentator Todd Starnes whether he had any plans to run for office, Jared Schmeck replied: “I want to pray about it, see what God has for me.“At the end of the day, I want His will for my life and the direction that it goes,” he continued. “I do feel like God put me in this position...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mystery as road sign with anti-Biden Let’s Go Brandon slogan appears in South Dakota town

An electronic road sign in the small South Dakota town of Dell Rapids has been displaying a viral anti-Joe Biden phrase in recent days. Let's Go Brandon has become something of an esoteric rallying cry for critics of the US president, as well as for conservatives more broadly. On this particular sign, the message ended with the less than subtle ‘FJB’ abbreviation– or ‘F*** Joe Biden’ for the uninitiated. Generally used to flash warning messages to drivers in Dell Rapids who are approaching a construction site, it's not yet known who is responsible for the sign, as perThe Daily...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

