Year-end price drop: AirPods Max dip to $445 ($105 off)

By Christine McKee
Apple Insider
 3 days ago

Ringing in as thecheapest AirPods Max price available — and with units in stock and ready to ship — this...

appleinsider.com

TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple Watch 7 is CHEAPER than it was on Black Friday right now

One of the best Apple Watch deals we’ve seen has popped up at Amazon today, and it’s a deal that beats anything we saw even during the massively discounted Black Friday sales. The Apple Watch Series 7 saw a price drop to $380 for Black Friday, and this deal drops the price all the way down to $349, a savings of $50 from its regular price of $399. Whether you’re on the lookout for some smartwatch deals, or just some Apple deals in general, this one blows away any discount we’ve seen on the Apple Watch Series 7 so far.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

Shop Best Buy’s huge flash sale and get deals on home gyms, TVs and more

Missed Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Don’t worry, you can still access some of the best deals of the year. Best Buy (otherwise known as the supreme retailer for all things tech) is hosting a 24-hour flash sale that ends tomorrow, Dec. 16. And truthfully, the deals are just as good as Cyber Week.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Cheap TV deals from Amazon starting at just $119.99

If you're looking to pick up a cheap TV deal before the holidays, Amazon has you covered with a slew of Fire TVs from brands like Insignia and Toshiba, starting at just $119. While Amazon's TV deals won't ship in time for Christmas, today's offers are the lowest prices we've ever seen, and some discounts beat what we saw during Black Friday.
TV SHOWS
PCWorld

Get last-minute tech gifts in Amazon’s one-day sale on PC gear

The clock is ticking and time is running out before the big day on Saturday. If your gift list isn’t finished yet, Amazon is here just in time with a one-day sale on PCs with deals on monitors, desktops, and laptops. These items will arrive before Christmas and the deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening. Here are our favorite picks from the sale.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry — this 65-inch TV is ONLY $480 at Best Buy today

There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals if you search for discounts among various retailers, but not all of them are worth your while. For offers with immense value for money, you should check out Best Buy TV deals, which currently include this $240 discount for the 65-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to a more affordable $480, from its original price of $720.
ELECTRONICS

