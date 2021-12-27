ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12/25 AEW RAMPAGE REPORT: Keller’s report on Cody challenging Guevara for the TNT Title, Hook vs. Bear Bronson, Jungle Boy vs. Kassidy, Hirsch vs. Statlander

Pro Wrestling Torch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... GREENSBORO, N.C. (TAPED 12/22) (1) JUNGLE BOY (w/Luchasaurus, Christian Cage) vs. ISIAH KASSIDY (w/Marq Quen) Jungle Boy had tape around his abdomen and his left thigh. Excalibur said JB told him his injuries were from overtraining. Starks said he...

www.pwtorch.com

MMAmania.com

Coke vs Roids! Dana White just challenged Jake Paul to a drug-testing contest

UFC President Dana White is not a coke head — and he’s willing to prove it. But if the Las Vegas fight boss is going to commit to random drug testing over the next 10 years, effectively ending his chance of getting hooked on blow, then social media star-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul must also agree to share his “Problem Child” lemonade with the nearest WADA-accredited laboratory.
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE Raw ratings including how the Miz & Maryse wedding vow renewal segment drew

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The Dec. 27 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew the third straight 1.10 rating, with an uptick in the 18-49 demo to 0.42, up from 0.38 and 0.39 the prior two weeks. It had drawn better than 0.40 ratings in that demo six straight weeks through the end of November before a drop in December.
WWE
The Independent

Dana White offers to take drug test as feud with Jake Paul continues

Dana White has said he will undergo random drug tests for a decade if Jake Paul does the same over the next two years.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 since beginning a venture in professional boxing, most recently knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley this month.That knockout victory followed Paul’s decision win against the 39-year-old in August, and the 24-year-old took to Twitter this week to share his “bucket list” of potential future opponents.Joining former boxing champions Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson were current title holders Tyson Fury and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, as well as UFC president White.Paul...
UFC
The Independent

Amanda Nunes ‘underestimated’ Julianna Pena, says new UFC champion’s coach

Julianna Pena’s jiu-jitsu coach has said his fighter was underestimated by Amanda Nunes this month, following Pena’s submission victory over the Brazilian.Pena defeated Nunes with a rear naked choke in the second round of the UFC 269 co-main event to win the women’s bantamweight title, much to the shock of many fans.Nunes is widely considered the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time, but the 33-year-old – who still holds her featherweight title – underestimated Pena ahead of the bout, according to Luiz Claudio.Claudio, long-time jiu-jitsu coach of Pena, told MMA Fighting: “I do think she underestimated her.“Same...
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul urged to call out Anderson Silva by former UFC champion

Former UFC champion Chris Weidman has questioned why Jake Paul is not calling out Anderson Silva for a boxing fight.Weidman won the UFC middleweight title from Silva in 2013, before retaining it against the Brazilian at the end of the year. Silva, considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, recently stepped over into boxing.In his first boxing bout, in March, the 46-year-old beat former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez via split decision. Silva then knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in the first round of their clash in September.Meanwhile,...
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 12/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss Cody’s huge TNT Title win on Rampage, what’s next for that belt and program, what are plans for TBS Title, more (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Some technical issues this week, but we powered through and put together a show for you (Happy New Year!). Mike is on the road, but that didn’t stop the guys from talking about Cody’s HUGE TNT Title win last week on Rampage. What’s next for that belt and program? Also, what are the plans for the TBS Title? And a lot more conversation on AEW.
WWE
CBS Sports

Liv Morgan has found 'Angry Liv Girl,' wants her in attendance at WWE Day 1

Liv Morgan's No. 1 fan might just make her way to WWE Day 1. A young girl affectionately dubbed "Angry Live Girl" captured the Internet's imagination after her sour expression to Becky Lynch's dirty win over Morgan made the WWE Raw broadcast. Morgan will get another crack at the Raw...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/27 AEW DARK ELEVATION: Bryant’s report (with asides and Mark Henry and Eddie Kingston on commentary highlights!) on Hardy, Rosa, Ogogo, Spears, Dark Order

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... DECEMBER 27, 2021 (Recorded 12/22) Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry, and Eddie Kingston. – A quick note before we begin: I had the chance to attend AEW’s Dec. 22 tapings at the Greensboro Coliseum. If you have not attended an AEW show, you are missing out. That isn’t hyperbole; if anything, that is an understatement. Truly, the edge of a seat never cut so deep. So, before we start, and despite how sycophantic this might sound, I’d like to thank every last person responsible for the spectacular show I had the honor of attending – even Cody. Now, on to the report!
GREENSBORO, NC
PWMania

AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 12/25

Saturday’s taped Christmas Night edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 589,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 3.15% from last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 571,000 viewers in the normal Friday night timeslot. Saturday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.26 rating in...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Hook’s first controversy after no-selling Bronson, Cody’s latest statement, WWE and COVID, Styles-Omos, O’Reilly, WrestleKingdom preview (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:. Hook’s first controversy after no-selling Bronson on Rampage. Cody Rhodes’s latest statement and...
WWE

