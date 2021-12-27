12/25 AEW RAMPAGE REPORT: Keller’s report on Cody challenging Guevara for the TNT Title, Hook vs. Bear Bronson, Jungle Boy vs. Kassidy, Hirsch vs. Statlander
GREENSBORO, N.C. (TAPED 12/22)

(1) JUNGLE BOY (w/Luchasaurus, Christian Cage) vs. ISIAH KASSIDY (w/Marq Quen)

Jungle Boy had tape around his abdomen and his left thigh. Excalibur said JB told him his injuries were from overtraining. Starks said he...
