A woman with British children who has lived in the UK for five years has been refused EU settled status and is still waiting for the decision to be reviewed after months of anticipation.Latvian national Laura Randone, 39, applied to the EU settlement scheme – which EU citizens in the UK must do in order to be granted post-Brexit immigration status – in May 2021 and was informed in August 2021 that her application had been denied.The Home Office said this was because she had “not provided sufficient evidence” to confirm that she was in the UK for the...

IMMIGRATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO