North Pocono’s Will Soma named 2021 Fiore Cesare Award winner
Senior quarterback Will Soma was named the Fiore Cesare Award winner on Monday, becoming the second player in school history to earn the honor. Soma was a standout for the Trojans this past season and capped off an excellent high school career. The Fiore Cesare Award is given annually to an outstanding student-athlete in Lackawanna County who excels athletically, academically, and in the community.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
