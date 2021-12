An Irish official warned that Northern Ireland Secretary of State that he was in danger of being seen as a “colonial governor”, in a candid conversation at Hillsborough in early 1994.In a confidential memo drawn up by Department of Foreign Affairs official Declan O’Donovan, he describes a meeting between himself and Patrick Mayhew in February 1994 where the mood of the Secretary of State is described as “downbeat”.Mayhew, who would become the longest-serving Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, spells out his personal and political frustrations over dinner.This included concerns over his relationship with the Tanaiste Dick Spring and the...

