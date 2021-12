As New Year’s Eve approaches, further changes are being made to coronavirus measures in different UK nations.Both Wales and Northern Ireland have announced a cut to self-isolation rules, the same as has been introduced in England Here, the PA news agency looks at how Covid-19 measures currently compare in the different UK nations.– What is Northern Ireland doing?On Thursday, it was announced the self-isolation period for confirmed Covid-19 cases will be reduced in Northern Ireland from 10 days to seven in line with England.The new rule will be subject to negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven, will...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO