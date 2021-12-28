ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

How to incorporate nutrition into healthy New Year’s resolutions

By Melissa Rademaker
WDAM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - ‘A healthier lifestyle’ - that’s usually a top New Year’s resolution. With 2022 right around the corner nutritionists are ready to answer your questions and help you find the path for you. “Nutrition is by far the most important side...

sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

Supplementing Your Diet With This Mineral Can Help You Burn Fat and Lose Weight Faster

Holiday treats don’t feel like such a treat when you’re watching your waistline. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if you could eat all the yummy things you wanted and still shed the extra pounds you’re trying to lose? It could actually be possible! Getting more of a mineral called chromium in your diet, which many of us are deficient in, can really boost your weight loss efforts. And that means you may not have to skip the mashed potato bar this year!
WEIGHT LOSS
Lifestyle
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
shefinds

Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
WEIGHT LOSS
asapland.com

Foods That Raise Blood Pressure

Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

5 Of The Best Foods To Eat High In Magnesium

Magnesium plays an important role in the body. It is essential for approximately 300 biochemical reactions and it helps to stabilize blood sugar levels. It is also necessary for the production of energy. Magnesium deficiency is common and it can lead to serious health problems. Magnesium is an essential part of bone health, as nearly half of all magnesium is contained within the bone. In fact, if you don’t get enough dietary magnesium, your body will leach it from your bones to keep blood levels normal. This can lead to osteoporosis or other bone issues. Magnesium deficiency has also been linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
myfitnesspal.com

Struggling with weight loss

I used to weigh 115kg and have lost ~35kg of weight. I did this through a calorie defecit, strength training and walking loads. Recently, I have been struggling so much with my weight loss. I’ve lost so much weight but I still have a fatty appearance. I still feel fat and it sucks.
WEIGHT LOSS
sixtyandme.com

5 Foods That Naturally Lower Cholesterol for Women Over 60

For millions of Americans, taking statins – medications like Lipitor and Crestor – to lower cholesterol has become the norm. However, these drugs, while they work, can come with significant side effects. Although most people tolerate the medications just fine, statins can cause body achiness, brain fog, liver...
NUTRITION
South Whidbey Herald

Instant Keto Burn Reviews – Ketogenic Weight Loss Pills or Scam?

As you age, your body tends to put in more weight, and it even becomes much harder to reduce the weight. According to the U.S News & World Report, individuals between 30 to 40 find it challenging to lose excess body weight. This may be because of hormonal changes, lifestyle, among many other things.
WEIGHT LOSS
parentmap.com

How to Make (and Keep) New Year’s Wellness Resolutions

Editor's note: This article was sponsored by THIRA Health. Chances are, you’re familiar with the saying “New year, new you.” It’s a mantra that many Americans embrace every year when they set New Year’s resolutions. When it comes to deciding on goals at the start of a new year, it’s easy to set our sights high, but going from 0 to 100 isn’t sustainable over the long term. (That’s probably why so few of us actually achieve our New Year’s resolutions.) Instead of shooting for the stars, we should focus on adherence, setting realistic goals that we can put into practice easily.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
WEIGHT LOSS

