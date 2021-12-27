ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Fauci explains why CDC changed Covid-19 isolation guidelines

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta, Dr. Anthony Fauci explains why the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Jim Acosta
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Twitter blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing Covid and polio vaccines

Twitter users are seething after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene used her Twitter account to once again cast doubt on Covid-19 vaccines.“How many breakthrough cases of polio are there?” the Republican congresswoman tweeted sarcastically. Below her question, she posted an image of Senator Cory Booker, who recently became one of the many Americans to contract a mild case of Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.Ms Greene appeared to be implying that the Covid shots are not as effective as the vaccine for poliomyelitis, a disease that was eradicated from the United States after decades of inoculations.But as many readers pointed out,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Biden, Fauci at odds with air travel vaccine mandate

Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Joe Biden are at odds over an air travel vaccine mandate. While Fauci fully supports a mandate, President Biden says he doesn’t plan on implementing one. This is the latest disagreement between the White House, Fauci’s NIH and the CDC. Last week, both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said that nobody saw the omicron variant coming.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Rolling Stone

Vaccinated Isn’t Enough: Omicron Carries the Risk of Long Covid

When President Joe Biden took the podium on the afternoon of Dec. 21 to address the country amid the massive surge in Covid-19 cases from the highly transmissible Omicron variant, he promised to give it to us straight. But despite providing additional details and updates to his Covid-19 action plan, and making a World War II-era plea to unvaccinated individuals (“Honest to God, I believe it’s your patriotic duty [to get vaccinated]”), he didn’t deliver. Taking great pains to avoid mixed messaging on the effectiveness of the existing vaccines — which, to be clear, are extremely effective in preventing severe illness...
U.S. POLITICS
The Voice

Reasons listed to be fearful of Dr. Anthony Fauci

Answer: We all should be, because he’s not to be trusted, because he’s not a part of the solution to COVID-19, but a part of the problem. Apparently, president Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress are afraid of him. There have been calls from various organizations and individuals for Anthony Fauci to resign, or be fired. There have been calls for him to be prosecuted for “crimes against humanity.” The reason why shortly. But the president and his party remain mum on the subject.
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci explains why the omicron variant is the most ‘extraordinarily contagious’ COVID-19 strain yet

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus continues to be more contagious compared to previous COVID-19 strains, Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week” that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise because the variant is “extraordinarily contagious.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fauci warns Americans not to invite unvaccinated relatives for the holidays

Dr. Anthony Fauci informed Americans that they may want to bar unvaccinated relatives from visiting this holiday season. On Tuesday, Fauci appeared on MSNBC’s "The Beat with Ari Melber" to discuss holiday plans within the wide-spread Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Within the month of December, the Omicron variant has now grown to the most dominant variant of COVID-19 in the United States with cases rising in various cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

793K+
Followers
122K+
Post
631M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy