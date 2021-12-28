ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor De Blasio Says Climate Crisis Will Be NYC’s Next Big Project, And Congestion Pricing Is A Must

By CBSNewYork Team
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Mayor Bill de Blasio ‘s term winds down, he is making a push for congestion pricing .

“Once we end the COVID era right in front of our faces we’re going to be focused on the climate crisis,” de Blasio said. “If we’re going to fight the climate crisis, we’ll need congestion pricing and we’re going to need it quickly.”

READ MORE : New Yorkers Sound Off: Why Go Ahead With Congestion Pricing When MTA Just Had $25 Billion Fall Into Its Lap?

The mayor said congestion pricing will lead to a $15 billion investment in mass transit and a reduction in traffic.

He also said it will make the city cleaner and healthier.

The mayor appealed to the state and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to name members to the panel who will make the rules for congestion pricing, so it can move forward.

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Adams, who will officially become mayor on Saturday, said New York City is at a critical moment in the fight against the virus, CBS2’s John Dias reported. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases due to the Omicron variant, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Racial justice is coming to a New York City ballot near you

For the past several months, New York City has once again been quietly preparing to amend its governing document, the New York City Charter. A commission tasked with recommending changes with an eye on racial justice has been researching and holding public hearings to gather input about what such changes should look like. Now it has approved and delivered three ballot proposals, giving New Yorkers just under a year to learn about what amendments they’ve been asked to vote on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

NYC's daily COVID positivity rate surges to almost 20%, reveals Governor Hochul while Mayor de Blasio says one in every FIFTY people in Manhattan have been infected with COVID in the past week

New York City's daily COVID-19 positivity rates have surged to almost 20 percent, with one in every 50 Manhattan residents having been infected in the past week, according to Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio. The Big Apple has had more than 20,200 confirmed cases over the last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ban against unvaccinated workers begins in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private-sector businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace has taken effect amid a spike in coronavirus infections. Workers at roughly 184,000 businesses were required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday. Businesses that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

De Blasio takes swipe at Hochul for not doing ‘anything’ on NYC congestion pricing as gubernatorial race looms

Mayor de Blasio took a swipe at Gov. Hochul on Monday for not doing “anything” to move the needle on the city’s long-stalled congestion pricing plan since taking office more than four months ago. De Blasio, who is likely to launch a 2022 primary challenge against Hochul after he leaves office Saturday, made the thinly veiled jab at the governor while noting he did his part in July by ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
March Held To Deliver New York City Racial Justice Commission’s Ballot Proposals To City Clerk’s Office

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Racial Justice Commission has approved new ballot proposals for the 2022 general election. On Monday, the commission voted unanimously to put three proposals on next year’s ballot. And on Tuesday, members of the commission marched from Foley Square to the Office of the City Clerk with posters and paperwork in hand, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. Inside, they filed the ballot proposals aimed at ending structural racism. “Today is a historic day in New York City. We are showing where New York City is heading,” the commission’s Yesenia Mata said. Mayor Bill de Blasio created the commission in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC Mayor-elect Adams keeps 6 de Blasio officials for top posts

NEW YORK — Mayor-elect Eric Adams appointed seven “battle-tested” public servants to top posts in his incoming administration on Thursday — including a Capitol Hill veteran who will serve as his communications chief. Six of the new appointments used to or currently serve in Mayor Bill...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
