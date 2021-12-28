ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Hospitals Still Battling Surge In Patients; Two Hospitals Grateful For Extension Of Military Assistance

By Caroline Cummings
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesota hospitals still dealing with an influx in patients with COVID-19 and other needs say assistance from military medical teams has been critical over last month’s surge. St. Cloud Hospital and Hennepin County Medical Center welcome a 30-day extension of that aid.

The two teams of 22 members of the military, mostly of the U.S. Air Force, began their work on around Thanksgiving Day, stayed through Christmas and now will be here through the end of January. M Health Fairview Southdale also received assistance in early December.

“We were able to manage these last 30 days with a little less strain on our staff and a great deal of boost to the morale of our staff,” said Dr. David Hilden, vice president of medical affairs at Hennepin Healthcare, which received one team at Hennepin County Medical Center. “It felt like the cavalry came into help.”

The surge of patients with COVID and other needs due to trauma and delayed care came in July and just “never left”—unlike other ebbs and flows in the pandemic, Hilden said.

That’s been extremely difficult on staff and the aid from the military was a lifeline, the impact of its presence felt immediately.

Kathy Parsons, vice president of population health at CentraCare—of which St. Cloud Hospital is a part—said the service men and women have provided a much-needed boost to morale and worked a cumulative 3,700 clinical hours since they arrived in late November.

“People know and feel like help has come and that’s been really food for them,” she said.

State data show more than 1,300 are battling COVID-19 illness in the hospital on top of thousands more getting other treatment. Nearly all ICU beds are full in the state with just 20 available, according to numbers tracked by the state.

President Joe Biden on Monday held a COVID-19 briefing with some U.S. governors including, Gov. Tim Walz, telling state leaders that if they need federal assistance in the fight against COVID and the latest surge with Omicron to seek it out.

“My message to the governors is simple: if you need something, say something,” he said.

Walz successfully petitioned the Biden administration for the military aid and an extension of their mission. When asked what hospitals here need long-term, Parsons said staffing woes are an ongoing problem as the pandemic rages on.

Even with the extra help for an extra month, “we are still overwhelmed,” she said. “We are still full.”

For Hilden, he hopes state and federal partners can find solutions to coordinate health care across all systems, citing experiences of personally answering calls from other doctors inquiring about bed availability.

“I was on call over the Christmas holiday and I took half a dozen calls every single day with a doctor in a hospital in the state of Minnesota or even in other states essentially pleading for a bed,” he said.

Hospitals Urge Those Seeking COVID Tests Not To Come To ERs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly two years into the pandemic, the recent surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant is making for long lines at COVID-19 testing sites. Lines stretched across the parking lot this afternoon in Brooklyn Park, for instance. Hospitals are urging anyone planning on getting tested at an ER to think again. One woman WCCO spoke with said it took her about 40 minutes to get through, but the free sites in Minnesota remain your best option to get tested. Where you should not get tested is at a hospital emergency room. Hennepin Healthcare, the largest hospital in the state,...
Following Year Largely Dormant, Influenza Cases Firing Up In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show that, after spending last winter largely dormant, cases of influenza are once again starting to proliferate in Minnesota. The state’s figures for the second to last week of the year show a jump in hospitalizations from the previous week — 77, compared to the 41 from the week prior. This as many hospitals are reporting they are stretched to the limit due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. Last winter, there were only 35 hospitalizations for the entire flu season. There have already been 166 to date so...
‘This Has Been A Long Haul And We’re Tired’: Surge In Holiday COVID Cases Further Straining Hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The surge in holiday COVID-19 cases is showing up at some of Minnesota’s already-crowded hospitals. Right now, fewer than 30 ICU beds are available across the entire state. John Smyrski is vice president of medical affairs at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, which is part of Allina Health. He says all 57 beds in Abbott’s ICU were taken Tuesday. “This afternoon for example … our ICU capacity was at its max,” Smyrski said. “I would say these days at Abbott Northwestern it’s more days than not that we are functionally full.” Dr. Deb Dittberner is chief medical officer at Alomere Health in Alexandria. “When...
COVID In Minnesota: 6,780 New Cases And 48 Deaths Reported, Including 1 Inmate Fatality

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the country, Minnesota health officials reported 6,780 more cases and 48 deaths Thursday. Though the seven-day average positivity rate had been declining in recent weeks, it’s ticked back up to 8.7% as of Dec 22., due to data lag. Daily new cases per 100,000 residents is at 58.1, similarly climbing again after dwindling throughout the month. The state is seeing over 18 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. As of Wednesday afternoon there were 308 people in ICU beds with COVID-19 statewide, and 1,010 others in non-ICU beds. In the metro...
COVID In Minnesota: 69 More Deaths Reported; Positivity Rate Ticks Up To 8.7%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the nation at large setting new records for daily COVID cases, Minnesota reported 5,215 new cases and 69 more deaths Wednesday. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,015,435, which includes 13,759 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 10,468 Minnesotans have died from the virus. The figures released by the state health department showed that two of the newly-reported deaths were people in their 30s, along with two more in their 40s. The state’s rolling average positivity rate is showing signs of an uptick again, at 8.7% after dipping down...
Hundreds Experiencing Homelessness In Minneapolis Suffering Through Extreme Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans without a home are doing what they can to stay warm. Hennepin County tells WCCO it moved more than 400 people into permanent housing before the cold hit this year. But many will make the decision to stay outside in the bitter cold. Wednesday night is a particularly dangerous one at encampments across Minneapolis. Avivo outreach workers Justin LaBeaux and Madi McLaughlin come with supplies, offering to help find shelter space. “We all go out together every day and make the rounds and check on folks,” LaBeaux said. “Especially the oncoming weather that’s gonna come in this weekend, a lot...
‘I Was Basically In Tears’: Minnesota Health Care Workers Get Big Show Of Support On Christmas Morning

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — An act of kindness on Christmas day will likely stick with a group of health care workers well into the new year. Nurses and other staff arrived at M Health Fairview Southdale to find a group of people cheering and holding signs of support. Now, nurses Jenesa Troidl and Riam Webb want a chance to return the favor. “They were just yelling, ‘Yay! Thank you for all you do! We’re so grateful,'” Webb said. The group held signs and greeted everyone coming and going from M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital around the 7 a.m. shift change. The kindness...
COVID In MN: 9,873 New Cases Reported Over Holiday Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after federal health officials loosened the isolation guidelines for asymptomatic people with COVID-19, Minnesota reported 9,873 new cases and 40 more deaths. The numbers reported Tuesday include a data lag due to the holiday weekend and are current as of 4 a.m. Monday. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,010,225, which includes 13,382 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 10,399 Minnesotans have died from the virus. One of the newly reported dead was a Benton County resident in their late 30s. The state’s positivity rate was at 8.6% as...
Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb

Originally published Dec. 29, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is in the middle of the heartland, and farming is a big part of what we do. So what happens when you combine agriculture and Airbnb? “We’re loving being here in Alexandria. It’s called ‘God’s Country,'” said Dave Larson. It’s also known as “lake country,” and of course, “farm country.” The evidence can be found on homesteads across Douglas County. “There are so many fun things to do. And the countryside is so beautiful,” said Anne Larson. Adding to that picturesque countryside is a farm-grown concept so unusual, even farmers do a double-take. “I grew up building forts...
New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates

Originally published Dec. 29, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In just a few days, new laws passed during the 2021 legislative session will take effect. So what’s going to change and how will it impact you? While some changes may go unnoticed by the majority of Minnesotans, others may directly impact you and your family. Here are a few new laws that the state legislature wants to make sure are on your radar: Family Any employer with 15 employees or more is required to offer “reasonable accommodations” to their workers for any health conditions relating to pregnancy or childbirth. Exceptions are made if the employer demonstrates that...
Heating Device Caused Structure Fire At Federal Reserve Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A small heating device used to thaw a door was the cause of a structure fire at the Federal Reserve Bank Wednesday. The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to a structure fire at 90 Hennepin Ave. S. around 10:30 a.m. Crews checked all floors to find the cause of the fire and found that an employee used a heating device to try to thaw a metal door that was frozen shut, according to the release. Crews say the heat from the torch started a small fire in the foam installation that was between the walls near the metal door. There was no major structural damage to the building.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
CDC Changes Guidelines, Shortening Quarantine If You Get COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the wake of the Christmas holiday, there is a sudden demand for COVID-19 tests as Omicron surges in the nation. In some testing places, there are long lines, with hundreds of Minnesotans waiting to learn if they’re infected and need to stay away from others. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control is cutting its COVID isolation guidance by half if you’re positive. If you test positive, regardless of vaccination status, you only have to stay home for five days instead of 10. “Our science is advancing, and oftentimes changes are good changes, meaning that we’re learning things and...
What To Do, And What Not To Do, After Testing Positive For COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 only needs to isolate for five days if they have no symptoms, according to updated guidelines for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The move cuts isolation and quarantine time in half as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly in communities across the country. The CDC shortened recommendations released Monday, and the federal agency said new data showing transmission early in the course of illness informed its decision. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should isolate for five days upon testing positive, the new rules say. Then there are...
Georgia Man Killed In Inver Grove Heights Crash

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — A Georgia man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Inver Grove Heights. It happened near Briggs Drive on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol said 63-year-old Calvin Evans was driving his truck north when it went off the road, hit a guard rail and flipped. He died at the scene. (credit: MnDOT) Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks

Originally published Dec. 29, 2021 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Two grandmothers spent their Christmas in the hospital after both were violently robbed while out shopping in St. Paul. The crimes happened one day apart, both in broad daylight. Despite their similarities, police don’t believe the two incidents are connected. Judy Stuthman, 81, was out shopping on Dec. 23 to get food for a Christmas Eve brunch with her family. She stopped at a Walgreens on the 1100 block of Larpenteur Avenue. She had one foot in the entryway when a man ran up behind her and tried snatching her purse. “I just remember...
2021 In Review: Top Stories On WCCO.com That Will Warm Your Heart

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The year 2021 was full of hardships and challenging moments, but there was also a lot of good that happened. Here are some of the top feel-good stories of 2021, starting with the most recent. Canby Community Bands Together For Seniors (credit: CBS) Dec. 24: During the giving season, those living alone could use some extra cheer. In Canby, people stepped up to make sure everyone feels included in the holiday season. People delivered food, gifts, cards and pictures to a senior living home. Around town there’s little doubt that the generosity will continue beyond the holidays, a chance for...
10 People Displaced After House Fire In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven adults and three children are without a home after a fire in north Minneapolis Wednesday morning. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, a single-family home on the 2500 block of Thomas Avenue North started burning just before 8:30 a.m. (credit: CBS) All 10 residents were out of the home when firefighters arrived. The fire was contained to the bathroom in which it began, but due to fire and water damage the home is uninhabitable. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
‘I Was Down And Out’: Veteran Working To Help Other Homeless Vets Thanks To MACV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota veterans organization is on a mission to end homelessness among service members by finding them a Home for the Holidays. It takes the combined efforts of the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans’ staff, community partners and dedicated counselors to stick with veterans as they make the transition to having a place to call their own. Kirk Jones will tell you a cup of coffee taste best when it’s brewed and drank in your own place. The Army veteran is happy to have a home at Veterans East. He landed there with the help of MACV. Jones needed...
At Least 40 Thursday Flights At MSP Airport Canceled, 60+ Delayed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Travelers in the Twin Cities aren’t out of the woods yet, as Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is showing at least 40 Thursday flights have been canceled. The current list of flights for the day also includes 73 that have been delayed, as of 12:30 p.m. This follows a number of days where air travelers found themselves unable to make a trek either to or from their holiday destinations. Delta Air Lines issued a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the travel hiccups: “We apologize to customers for the delay in their travel plans. Delta people are continuing to work together around the...
1 Killed In Becker County House Fire ID’d

Originally published Dec. 22, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Becker County say a victim’s body was located following a house fire early Wednesday morning. According to the county sheriff’s office, the house fire was reported at 2:12 a.m. on Hubble Pond Road in Rochert, Minnesota. At the time of the report, it was unknown if there were occupants inside the house. When first responders arrived, the house had already collapsed due to extensive damage. A victim was later located in the collapsed structure. The victim and homeowner was later identified as 47-year-old Wesley Stalboerger. The fire remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
