TOLEDO, Ohio — In Lucas County, the spike in positive COVID-19 cases is proving to be a cause for concern, especially following the holiday season. More than 20,000 new cases were reported in the state just in the last 24 hours. The 7-day average testing positivity rate is the highest it's been since the beginning of the pandemic at 24.7%.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO