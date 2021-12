Raleigh, N.C. — Like 2020, but for different reasons, 2021 was a year unlike any other in high school sports in North Carolina. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the events of 2020, many sports squeezed two seasons into one calendar year in 2021. But those teams had to continue dealing with COVID-19 throughout 2021 — it kept teams out of the playoffs, and it provided a scare before the football state championships.

