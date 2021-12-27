ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Dairy Checkoff Drives 2021 Sales Growth

By 95.3 MNC
95.3 MNC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, the Dairy Checkoff continued to help its foodservice partners to grow sales of U.S. dairy foods. Dairy Management Incorporated, the organization that oversees the...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

Good PR Drives Growth and Revenue

Everyone wants their company to thrive and beat the competition. Understanding the business of PR is paramount for success. Journalists need valuable content, pitches, unique soundbites, and trending topics. Companies must be responsive and be familiar with news cycles and trending topics. Yet, often, companies are busy working IN their business rather than ON their business. Many are focused on their immediate needs, such as keeping their clients happy, staying within budgets, and addressing daily challenges. However, creating a trajectory for future growth is imperative. Here are four ways PR helps drum up business.
ECONOMY
GlobeSt.com

Trade Transportation Is Driving Employment Growth in OC

Orange County has steadily regained jobs since the onset of the pandemic. The latest employment report from JLL shows that the market unemployment rate has fallen to 4.1%, as of November 2021. Unemployment is down .6% from October, when the unemployment rate was recorded at 4.7%, and 2.5% from November of last year, when unemployment in the market was 6.6%.
TRAFFIC
voiceofmuscatine.com

Dairy checkoff spotlights 2021 projects

December 28, 2021 By Nicole Heslip Filed Under: Dairy, Dairy, News. The dairy checkoff lists partnership sales growth, sustainability projects, and Gen Z outreach as major highlights from 2021 efforts. Head of Dairy Management Inc. Barbara O’Brien, who oversees the checkoff, says the industry not only adapted to the pandemic’s...
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

Online Sales Drive Holiday Spend — and Returns

What did holiday shopping look like this year? Well, we recently reported on how Mastercard — a company that just acquired Dynamic Yield from McDonald’s to personalize and contextualize offers to consumers — reports that retail sales overall were up 8.5% this holiday season (between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24). And online sales, said Mastercard, were up 11% compared to the same time last year.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Industry
Local
Indiana Industry
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Business
South Bend, IN
Business
agdaily.com

Top 3 ‘Your Dairy Checkoff Podcast’ episodes of the year

Your local and national Dairy Checkoff organizations came together in 2021 to create the Your Dairy Checkoff Podcast. This collaboration showcases examples of how dairy promotion programs are working together to build dairy sales and consumption, as well as consumer trust in today’s changing marketplace to maximize dairy farmers’ checkoff investment.
AGRICULTURE
gamingintelligence.com

Record lottery performance drives growth at Loto-Québec

Canadian provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec has reported a 57.5 per cent increase in total revenue to CAD$1.08bn for the first half of its 2021/22 financial year. The company said that the H1 results were “very positive” as most of its activities only resumed operations at the end of the first quarter under restrictions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Supermarket News

Cheese sales in the dairy case have retailers smiling

Snack cheeses, including many of kids’ favorite cheese items in lunchboxes, have been a boon to the dairy case throughout the pandemic. Now with adults back at work and kids back at school and in after-school activities, the category continues to grow.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

RF Industries Registers 97% Sales Growth In Q4

RF Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: RFIL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 97% year-on-year to $21.1 million, beating the Street view of $16.5 million. Backlog was $33.3 million as of October 31, on Q4 bookings of $22.9 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 missed the estimate of $0.12. Gross profit margin...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Foods#Dairy Industry#Gen Z#Taco Bell#The Dairy Checkoff#Dmi#Covid#Domino#Mcdonald
martechseries.com

Decisions Expands Executive Team to Drive Growth and Customer Experience

Decisions, the global automation standard for America’s greatest brands, added Michele Cunningham as a new Vice President, leading marketing. Michele will focus on brand, communications, lead generation, and product and industry marketing to broadcast Decisions’ thought leadership in the intelligent process automation space. “We’ve a people-first, product-centric, straight...
BUSINESS
retail-merchandiser.com

Minerva Dairy

Strong relationships, passion and dedication are the ingredients that Minerva Dairy has been using for more than a century to produce its high-quality butter. Minerva Dairy is the true definition of a family business. The Ohio-based company has been churning out artisanal butter, following in the footsteps of founding father, Max P Radloff, since 1894. Now, under the leadership of the fifth generation, siblings Venae Watts and Adam Mueller continue the dairy’s legacy. “We started with a series of family farms where everyone was making butter and cheese, but Max decided that he wanted to bring that all onto one location. This decision was made in an effort to counter the challenge of travelling with milk at a time.
AGRICULTURE
NBC Connecticut

Zoom Executive Says Hybrid Work Will Continue to Drive Growth After the Pandemic

Zoom will continue to be relevant after the pandemic even when people return to the office, according to an executive from the video communications company. Three big "post-pandemic" shifts are spurring the company's growth, said Ricky Kapur, head of Asia Pacific at Zoom. Zoom will continue to be relevant after...
RETAIL
Las Vegas Herald

Dairy Snack Market To Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth By 2027 | Amul, Dairy Farmers, Dean Foods, Kraft Foods, Unilever

The Latest released survey report on Dairy Snack Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Dairy Snack manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Nestle, Danone, Dairy Farmers, Kraft Foods, Unilever, Amul, Breyers, Dean Foods, Fonterra, Groupe Lactalis, Megmilk Snow Brand, Meiji Dairies, Parmalat, Organic Valley, Arla Foods, Blue Bell Creameries, Friesland Campina & Sancor.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
geekwire.com

How countries in the Americas are inviting business and driving growth

Across this diverse region, jurisdictions are offering incentives to attract businesses from a truly broad range of sectors. The Americas offers a comprehensive and compelling, yet complex, range of incentives across R&D, sustainability and beyond. While competing with each other to attract business, some countries also offer incentives at state...
ECONOMY
pymnts

The Role of Flexible Refunds in Driving Subscriber Growth

With a rising cost of living and finite time and money to spend on subscriptions, cost-conscious consumers are becoming pickier about what they subscribe to, particularly as the number and types of available subscriptions have proliferated. Service providers that want to keep customers engaged will have to consider how they stack up to their competition, in terms of the value they offer in comparison to the cost of their services.
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

The Mosaic Company reports 71% growth in November sales

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) reports its November total revenue of $1.23B (+71% Y/Y). It includes: Phosphates, $465M (+49% Y/Y); Potash, $271M (+67.28% Y/Y); and Mosaic Fertilizantes, $489M (+102% Y/Y). On volumes front, Phosphates sales increased to 576K tonnes; Potash to 644K tonnes; and Mosaic Fertilizantes 731K tonnes. The sequential potash...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Vegetable sales growth returned to positive territory in November

Vegetable sales growth returned to positive territory in November. November 2021 picked up where October left off: grocery shopping and food consumption patterns remained in flux, especially as holiday purchases started much earlier. IRI, 210 Analytics and the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) have teamed up since March 2020 to document the changing marketplace.
AGRICULTURE
Shore News Network

UK retailers enjoy strong sales growth in November

LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales rose more strongly than expected last month, helped by Black Friday discounts, early Christmas shopping and an absence of lockdown restrictions that closed many stores a year earlier, official figures showed on Friday. Retail sales rose by 1.4% in November and were 4.7% higher than...
RETAIL
meatpoultry.com

Sustainability-minded pet parents drive growth in meatless treats

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Meat-free formulations are gaining momentum in the pet treat and chew space. Still a small segment of the market, this category is expected to grow with the rise of sustainability-minded pet owners across the United States. According to Packaged Facts, more than half (54%) of pet...
PET SERVICES
95.3 MNC

California Farmers Lose Billions Over Supply Chain Challenges

After already struggling with drought, California farmers have lost big overseas sales numbers because of a serious shortage of shipping containers brought on by COVID-19. A study from the University of California-Davis says the state’s farm belt lost $2.1 billion in exports during a five-month stretch this year because of “containergeddon.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
codeinwp.com

10 Affiliate Marketing Strategies to Drive More Sales

Affiliate marketing strategies are some of the most important tools that an influencer can wield. Without a solid plan, your sales may not be living up to their potential. However, finding the perfect approach can be challenging for even the most seasoned bloggers. Fortunately, there are a few tried-and-true methods...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy